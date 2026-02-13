Ordubad city included in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage Tentative List [PHOTOS]

13 February 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A significant decision has been reached in Central Asia: the historic city of Ordubad has been formally included in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage Tentative List, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was announced at the 13th session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee of ICESCO held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the session, a decision was adopted to include the Ordubad Historical-Architectural Reserve in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage Tentative List.

The city of Ordubad, declared a historical-architectural reserve in 1977, had already been included in the Tentative List of the UNESCO World Heritage in 2001, highlighting its long-standing cultural value.

In a move aimed at ensuring more effective preservation, promotion, and management of the city's historic monuments, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on February 21, 2024, establishing the Ordubad State Historical and Cultural Reserve.

Ordubad is a city steeped in history. First mentioned in written sources dating back to the 5th century, the city was later described as the pearl of Azerbaijan by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The early 17th century marked a flourishing era for the city, with the construction of key architectural landmarks such as the Juma Mosque, madrasa, ice house, qaysariyya (covered market), bathhouses, and caravanserais.

During this period, historic quarters including Anbaras, Kurdatal, Uchturlangi, Mingis, and Sarsheher were formed, alongside the Arazat Square ensemble and a covered market complex built around three squares.

The city's ancient kahriz water supply system also dates back to this era. Ordubad's street network radiates from the central square surrounding the Juma Mosque, shaping the layout of its neighborhoods. Mosques built in the 17th–18th centuries, including Juma, Anbaras, Sarsheher, Dilbar, and Tekeshiyi continue to preserve their historical and cultural significance to this day.

Ordubad's inclusion in ICESCO's Tentative List is seen as a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture 2026".

Looking ahead, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will continue its work to advance the nomination toward inclusion in ICESCO's Main List, bringing the city one step closer to full recognition as a jewel of Islamic heritage.

Azerbaijan, with its deep cultural heritage, became a member of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since joining, the country has been actively engaged in safeguarding its Islamic cultural legacy. Azerbaijan has also developed strong partnerships with several key institutions, such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.