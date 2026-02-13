Azerbaijan joins EU initiative with 2026 ‘Energy Days’ to promote sustainable energy [PHOTO]

13 February 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is set to host this year’s “Energy Days” as part of the European Union’s (EU) Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Maxim Vereshchak, Local Sustainable Development Coordinator for the EU Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, during an event on the EU Covenant of Mayors - Eastern Partnership initiative.

Vereshchak noted that one of the upcoming activities under the Covenant is “Energy Days 2026”. “Cities usually organize these events as part of the European Sustainable Energy Week. By the end of March, we plan to gather ideas from cities on the activities and events they wish to host. We can support competitions organized within Energy Days with prizes, provide methodological assistance, and share experiences from other cities. I believe this is an excellent opportunity to promote energy efficiency at the local level,” he said.

He added that this year, a major conference will bring together over 200 participants, including representatives from Azerbaijan. “The event, scheduled for May in Moldova, will mark the 15th anniversary of the Covenant of Mayors,” Vereshchak said.

Highlighting future prospects for Azerbaijan, he stated that the number of municipalities joining the Covenant in the country is expected to grow. “We aim to increase the number of municipalities committed to the Covenant, and we are ready to assist them in taking the first steps to join. The next step will be helping cities prepare their Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plans (SECAPs), which are among their core commitments,” he concluded.