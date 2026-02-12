Opposition figures under investigation over alleged efforts to seize power in Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

12 February 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has announced that several Azerbaijani citizens, including prominent opposition figures, are suspected of organizing actions aimed at forcibly seizing state power and changing the constitutional structure of the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information released by the Service and reported by AzerNews, those under suspicion include Mehdiyev Ramiz Enver oglu, Abbasov Abbas Aydin oglu, Karimli Ali Amirhuseyn oglu, and others.

The indictment alleges that Abbasov and Ibrahimbeyov Rustam Mammad Ibrahim oglu, co-founders of the “Union of Billionaires” registered abroad in 2012 as the “Union of Russian Azerbaijani Organizations,” along with Mehdiyev, Karimli, and members of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), conspired to forcibly seize state power. They are accused of creating the “National Council of Democratic Forces” and nominating foreign citizen Rustam Ibrahimbeyov for the 2013 presidential elections, allegedly using financial and organizational support from foreign special services to incite mass riots and disrupt public order.

The indictment details that funds totaling 933,828.40 manats (approximately 550.000 USD) were directed through party members to recruit participants from across Azerbaijan for these activities. Technical evidence in the case reportedly shows that members of the “Billionaires’ Union” were instructed to bring Azerbaijani citizens from abroad to participate in rallies and mass disturbances, in coordination with foreign intelligence directives.

Further allegations suggest that in 2013, the National Council requested foreign support to influence political reforms in Azerbaijan and that certain members secretly negotiated with foreign intelligence agencies to secure power for Ali Karimli, promising to protect the strategic interests of the foreign state and integrate Azerbaijan into the Collective Security Treaty Organization if successful.

The indictment also cites events during the July 14-15, 2020, marches in Baku, where members allegedly attempted to manipulate patriotic rallies into chaotic gatherings with the aim of seizing administrative buildings and media outlets. Additionally, in August-September 2025, Ramiz Mehdiyev reportedly submitted secret proposals titled “Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System” to Ali Karimli and later shared edited copies with foreign intelligence officials, which were technically recorded. Mehdiyev is also accused of legalizing more than 17 million manats of criminally obtained funds.

Defendants Abbasov, Karimli, Fuad Gahramanli, Mammad Ibrahim, and Ganimat Zayidov face charges under Articles 278.1 (forcible seizure of power), while Eldar Amirov and Ramiz Mehdiyev are accused under multiple articles including treason and legalization of criminal assets. Abbasov, Gahramanli, and Zayidov have been declared wanted and were placed in custody in absentia, as they are reportedly outside Azerbaijan and evading investigation.

The State Security Service confirmed that investigations into the criminal case are ongoing.