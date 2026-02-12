Kahramanmaraş rebuilds after earthquake of century

12 February 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Three years have passed since the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, 2023, which deeply affected 11 provinces. Following this catastrophic disaster, described as the calamity of the century, the reconstruction and revitalization efforts initiated in Kahramanmaraş have now evolved into an almost epic story of transformation. In a city where approximately one-quarter of the building stock was destroyed, intensive efforts carried out despite all challenges are rapidly giving rise to a new Kahramanmaraş. With upgraded infrastructure, modern buildings, housing projects, healthcare and education investments, restoration of historical sites, and revitalized social spaces, the city now stands stronger and more resilient than it was before February 6. Coordinated by public institutions and local authorities, these efforts are preparing Kahramanmaraş for the future under a modern urban planning approach.

As part of the housing mobilization launched to permanently solve the post-earthquake housing problem, lottery draws for newly built homes for approximately 75,000 entitled residents have been completed. Key handovers are ongoing without interruption. Built using earthquake-resistant foundation techniques and featuring modern architectural design, the new homes and workplaces are creating safe living spaces in Kahramanmaraş. The new residential areas, complete with social facilities, green spaces, and transportation links, are shaping a contemporary urban environment.

Significant investments have also been made to strengthen the city’s healthcare infrastructure after the earthquake. Kahramanmaraş State Hospital, along with Türkoğlu and Nurhak State Hospitals, have been completed and opened to the public. Work at the Necip Fazıl Kısakürek Health Campus is in its final stages, while construction of a new city hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds has begun in Önsen Neighborhood. Upon completion, these projects are expected to nearly double Kahramanmaraş’s total hospital bed capacity compared to pre-earthquake levels, positioning the city as a regional healthcare hub.

A comprehensive post-earthquake restructuring process is also underway in education. Damaged schools are being replaced with modern, safe, and fully equipped educational facilities, while new school projects continue without delay. As a result, the number of classrooms in Kahramanmaraş is expected to increase by 20% compared to pre-February 6 levels. Additionally, new teacher residences are being constructed in the districts, and a 3,000-capacity dormitory for university students is nearing completion.

The Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality has established the largest infrastructure construction site in Turkey across the city. With total investments exceeding 20 billion TL through grants, loans, and municipal resources, the city’s infrastructure networks are being renewed. The project includes the installation of 2,300 kilometers of drinking water, sewerage, and stormwater lines. Upon completion, the aim is to reduce water loss from 80% after the earthquake to 20%, ensuring both resource efficiency and a sustainable infrastructure system.

Many strategic projects are simultaneously underway to strengthen the city’s transportation infrastructure. The tender for the Northern Ring Road has been completed, with work planned to begin shortly. Implementation has started for the 34-kilometer Southern Ring Road project. Work is progressing rapidly at the Sanayi Junction, and the opening of a new 35-meter-wide boulevard connecting Adana Road to Sanayi Junction will significantly relieve city traffic. At Karacasu Junction, the project is nearing completion, and it is expected to substantially improve traffic safety and flow.

In the three years following this disaster of the century, Kahramanmaraş has not only healed its wounds but has also made remarkable progress toward becoming a more resilient, modern, and livable city. Investments in housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and transportation are giving hope for the city’s future, and Kahramanmaraş continues to rise as one of the strongest examples of rebirth and transformation.