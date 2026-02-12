Azerbaijan to launch “mygov Business” digital platform for entrepreneurs

12 February 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan will soon introduce a new digital platform, “mygov Business,” designed to streamline interactions between the state and business entities.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev during a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on the implementation of the unified action plan titled “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture.”

According to the minister, the new platform will mirror the approach used in citizen-government relations through the existing “mygov” system.

“Just as ‘mygov’ serves as a single digital window for citizens in their interaction with the state, we are applying the same concept to state-business relations. The necessary legislative framework has already been established, and ‘mygov Business’ will be presented to entrepreneurs in the coming months,” Nabiyev stated.

The platform will centralize the provision of public services to business entities, enabling companies to access government services digitally through a unified portal.

In addition, the “Digital Consent” subsystem will allow individuals to legally authorize the sharing of their personal data with business entities, ensuring secure and transparent data exchange. Business services will also be integrated into both the “mygov” and “mygov Business” portals.

The initiative forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business in the country.

It should be noted that the project is being developed jointly with EPAM, one of the world's largest IT companies.