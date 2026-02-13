National Art Museum holds creative evening of People's Writer Elmira Akhundova [PHOTOS]

13 February 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a creative evening dedicated to the People's Writer, Honored Journalist, publicist, and socio-political figure, recipient of state orders and international awards, Elmira Akhundova, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized jointly by the museum and the Centralized Library System (CLS) of the Yasamal district. The event became a notable cultural event in the life of the capital.

For two hours, the event, designed in the format of a "Lecture in the Museum," turned into a lively and engaging interactive narrative.

Literary readings, recollections, and stories about the writer's creative path were seamlessly interwoven with dialogue with the audience and musical performances by young talents, favorite compositions of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The evening was hosted by Latifa Mammadova, PhD in History, member of the Azerbaijan Union of Journalists, and director of the CLS of Yasamal district.

Speaking about the long and productive career of the writer, she noted that among the heroes of Elmira Akhundova's works, who is known for her biographical research and journalism, are the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his wife, the prominent scientist Zarifa Aliyeva, President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, People's Writers Imran Gasimov, Ismail Shikhly, Mirza Ibrahimov, Natik Rasulzade, and Anar, poet-journalist Tahir Aslanli, world-renowned writer Olzhas Suleimenov, photojournalist and Honored Cultural Worker Farid Khayrulin, KVN team captain Anar Mammadkhanli, creator of the first and largest miniature book museum in the world Zarifa Salakhova, and other notable figures. A special place in her work is occupied by artistic translations into Russian of works by Azerbaijani classics and contemporary authors.

However, the central figure of Elmira Akhundova's extensive research and books has always been the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with whom she had the opportunity to communicate personally, accompany on foreign trips, and witness his intense and selfless work for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people.

The series of fundamental publications dedicated to Heydar Aliyev reveals not only the greatness of the historical figure but also the depth of his inner world and high moral qualities. For Elmira Akhundova, he was not only an outstanding statesman but a symbol of the era — an embodiment of strategic thinking, unyielding will, and genuine service to the homeland, a moral guide and guiding star in her creative understanding of history.

Warm words were spoken by honorary guests, People's Writer Natig Rasulzade, People's Artist Alexandra Nikushina, and other representatives of the intelligentsia, who emphasized Elmira Akhundova's significant contribution to the development of modern literature and journalism.

During the evening, a video dedicated to her work and a virtual photo album prepared from the writer's personal archive were shown.

At the end of the event, Elmira Akhundova gifted her books to the participants.

