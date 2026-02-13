First quarterfinal spots secured at Azerbaijan Chess Championship [PHOTOS]

13 February 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first quarterfinalists of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship have been determined, AzerNEWS reports citing Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The results of the two games played in the Round of 16 have secured places in the next stage for Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Riad Samadov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, and Mahammad Muradli.

The winners of the Rauf Mammadov–Shiroglan Talibov and Khagan Ahmad–Nijat Abasov matchups will be decided in tie-break games scheduled to take place today.

In the women's competition, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzada, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Turkan Mammadyarova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, and Sabina Ibrahimova have advanced to the quarterfinals.

The outcome of the Govhar Beydullayeva–Narmin Abdinova encounter will also be settled in a tie-break.

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship will conclude on February 22. All games begin daily at 15:00.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.