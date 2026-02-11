UAE’s Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa meets Baku officials, strengthens Azerbaijan-UAE ties

11 February 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, is on an official visit to Baku.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Baku City Executive Authority, the delegation met on February 11 with the Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, Eldar Azizov.

During the meeting, Azizov emphasized that the strong friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE are the result of the successful policies pursued by the leaders of both countries. He highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s recent working visit to the UAE on February 4, during which he was awarded the “Zayed Award for Human Fraternity,” describing it as a high recognition of the Azerbaijani president’s effective leadership and international engagement. Azizov noted that such developments create a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the capitals of Baku and Abu Dhabi.

Providing an overview of Baku’s development, Azizov stated that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the city has reached a qualitatively new level of progress, with modernization efforts continuing successfully.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa underscored the longstanding friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, noting that his country attaches special importance to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. “This is my first visit to your city, and based on what I have seen, I am confident it will not be the last,” he said. Praising Baku’s rapid development and effective urban management, Al Shorafa expressed hope that the two capitals would benefit from mutual exchange of experience and best practices.

The visit concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing sister-city relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi.

As a gesture of goodwill, Azizov presented the guest with the Arabic edition of the book “The History of the Patriotic War: The Factor of Personality,” dedicated to Azerbaijan’s historic victory and published in 11 languages.