Laos champions eco-friendly coffee and tea

11 February 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Laos is taking significant steps to boost the quality and sustainability of its coffee and tea sectors by promoting climate-resilient, community-based agroecological systems. These efforts aim to strengthen export capacity, generate national revenue, and improve rural livelihoods, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The Green CUP Project, which supports a green economy through climate-resilient, high-quality, and inclusive value chains, held its annual technical steering committee meeting in Vientiane on Tuesday. According to the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the meeting set the direction for the sustainable development of Laos' coffee and tea sectors.

The initiative focuses on developing sustainable coffee and tea value chains, particularly in northern Laos, targeting 3,000 to 4,000 smallholder households and benefiting up to 25,000 people. The project emphasizes climate-resilient production methods, improved governance, and inclusive economic opportunities, with a special focus on empowering women and youth.

Speaking at the meeting, Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of the Department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, highlighted the government’s commitment to building sustainable and climate-resilient coffee and tea value chains. He stressed that these efforts are designed to improve farmers’ livelihoods while protecting natural resources for future generations.

Coffee and tea are strategic agricultural sectors for Laos, contributing to sustainable economic growth, climate resilience, and rural development. The Ministry has designated coffee as a key export crop to generate national revenue and enhance living standards. Currently, more than 80 domestic and foreign companies are involved in coffee production, processing, and export, with annual export earnings estimated at around $100 million.

Tea also plays a vital role in the national economy, providing crucial income for rural households in both northern and southern provinces. Predominantly produced by smallholder families, Lao tea has strong potential to become a premium export product. Recent years have seen increased investment and growing demand from regional and international markets, strengthening the sector and positioning Laos as a rising player in the global specialty coffee and tea markets.

Notably, the Green CUP Project’s approach of combining sustainability, inclusivity, and climate resilience could serve as a model for other developing countries seeking to modernize agricultural sectors while protecting their environment.