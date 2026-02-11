FAO and Azerbaijan explore deeper cooperation on mine action and food security [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is expanding its cooperation with Azerbaijan as part of broader efforts linking humanitarian mine action with food security, rural development and sustainable land use, Azernews reports.

Within this framework, a meeting was held at the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of ANAMA’s Board of Directors, and Nasar Hayat, FAO Representative in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the FAO delegation was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the scale of the mine and unexploded ordnance problem facing Azerbaijan, particularly in territories affected by decades of conflict, as well as ongoing clearance operations and institutional capacities.

ANAMA officials emphasized that land contamination by mines remains one of the main obstacles to the safe return of displaced populations, the revival of agriculture and the sustainable use of land resources. In this context, mine clearance is viewed not only as a humanitarian necessity but also as a prerequisite for restoring food production, rural livelihoods and economic activity.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation, including potential FAO involvement in post-clearance land rehabilitation, support for farmers returning to demined areas, and the integration of mine action into broader agricultural and rural development programs.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on 20 October 1995, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation on agricultural development and food security