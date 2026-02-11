Lavrov warns Russia will respond if Greenland is militarized

11 February 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow would respond if Greenland is militarized in a way that threatens Russia’s security interests, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters, Lavrov warned that if the island’s military infrastructure is expanded or directed against Russia, Moscow would take countermeasures, potentially including what he described as “military-technical” steps. He did not provide further details.

Security in Greenland has been reinforced in recent months amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Arctic. The United States has raised concerns that the Danish autonomous territory could face strategic pressure from both Russia and China.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently confirmed that the alliance plans to increase its involvement in safeguarding Greenland and the broader Arctic region, citing growing security challenges in the High North.

The Arctic has become an increasingly contested area as melting ice opens new shipping routes and access to natural resources, drawing greater military and strategic attention from global powers.