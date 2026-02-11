Azerbaijan strengthens library system with 850,000 books digitized

11 February 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Libraries are at the heart of cultural and educational development, serving as hubs for knowledge, research, and community engagement. Strengthening their operations and expanding access to information is a key priority in fostering an informed and culturally aware society.

Improving library operations remains one of the main priorities of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. Currently, nearly 3,000 libraries operate across the country, and efforts to enhance their work are focused primarily on digitalization and strengthening human resources. Regular training sessions are organized in Baku and across regions to support these initiatives.

These remarks were made by Farid Jafarov, Deputy Culture Minister, on February 11 during a collegial meeting dedicated to the Ministry's 2025 activities, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

Last year, the process of digitizing more than 850,000 books was completed. At the same time, libraries actively participated in international collaborations and various partnership projects. In addition, significant steps were taken to return rare manuscripts to the country, preserving and strengthening the nation's cultural heritage.