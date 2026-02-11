René van der Linden sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

11 February 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

René van der Linden, Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Your Excellency, dear Mr. President,

Your leadership and tireless efforts have made a significant contribution to peace, stability, and reconciliation in the Southern Caucasus region.

For this, you and the Prime Minister of Armenia were awarded the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

As a person who did his best to support the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, I sincerely extend my heartfelt congratulations to you for this high recognition of your incredible efforts and achievements on the path to peace.

May it serve as an encouragement for the people of both countries for the establishment of good neighborly relations and sustainable development, contributing to the prosperity of the entire region," the letter reads.