Turkish Airlines to resume and expand flights between Istanbul and Yerevan

11 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

According to the operator, the frequency of flights will increase in the coming months, reaching ten flights per week from mid-May and further expanding to fourteen flights per week from mid-June.

The Istanbul–Yerevan–Istanbul route will initially be operated on a daily basis.

Turkish Airlines will launch regular flights to Yerevan starting from March 11, Armenia International Airports CJSC has announced, Azernews reports.

