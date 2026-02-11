Azerbaijan’s exports to EU near $17 billion in past year

11 February 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $16.994 billion to European Union (EU) member states in 2025, marking an increase of $132.346 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to 2024, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The Committee noted that imports from EU countries during the reporting period totaled...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!