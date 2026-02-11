Azernews.Az

Orban: EU determined to remove me from power

11 February 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is "determined" to remove his government from power "by any means necessary", AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, Orban commented on yesterday's release from Politico, "the Brusselian elite's official publication," on the five steps to Ukraine's admission to the EU by 2027. He argued that "this new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary," claiming that Hungarian sovereignty is in jeopardy.

"They want the [opposition] Tisza Party to come to power, because then there would be no more veto, no more resistance, and no more staying out of their conflict," Orban concluded.

