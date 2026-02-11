Orban: EU determined to remove me from power
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is "determined" to remove his government from power "by any means necessary", AzerNEWS reports.
In a post on X, Orban commented on yesterday's release from Politico, "the Brusselian elite's official publication," on the five steps to Ukraine's admission to the EU by 2027. He argued that "this new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary," claiming that Hungarian sovereignty is in jeopardy.
"They want the [opposition] Tisza Party to come to power, because then there would be no more veto, no more resistance, and no more staying out of their conflict," Orban concluded.
The Brusselian elite's official publication, Politico, has published Brussels’ and Kyiv’s latest war plan, the five-point Zelenskyy plan. They have decided that Ukraine will be admitted to the Union as early as 2027.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 11, 2026
This new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary.…
