Thursday February 12 2026

Bilateral trade with Austria expands as Azerbaijan deepens EU links

12 February 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In 2025, Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover with Austria increased significantly compared with the previous year, surpassing $232 million (a reported rise of more than 68 percent compared with 2024), Azernews reports.

