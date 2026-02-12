National Paralympic Committee to celebrate its anniversary

12 February 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with a series of special events and initiatives, AzerNEWS reports.

A range of activities will be organized throughout the year to mark the milestone anniversary.

Founded in 1996, the National Paralympic Committee is now commemorating three decades of dedicated service and achievement.

Over the period from 1996 to 2026, Azerbaijani Paralympians have competed in nine Paralympic Games, winning an impressive 27 gold, 21 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

In total, the country’s athletes have claimed 27 Paralympic titles, 29 world championships, and 55 European championship titles, underscoring Azerbaijan’s strong presence on the international Paralympic stage.

The National Paralympic Committee has unveiled its new official logo, along with a special emblem created to mark the 30th anniversary, both of which have already been presented to the public.