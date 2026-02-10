Trump threatens to block Canada-built Detroit bridge, demands US ownership stake

10 February 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to block the opening of a new Canadian-funded bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, escalating tensions over cross-border trade and infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports, citing AP.

In a lengthy post on social media, Trump said the United States should receive at least a 50% ownership stake in the bridge, arguing that Washington would otherwise gain nothing from the project. He also criticized Canada for not using U.S.-made steel in the bridge’s construction.

“We will start negotiations immediately. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” Trump wrote.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after a Canadian hockey legend who played 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, is designed to ease congestion at the existing Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit–Windsor Tunnel. According to the project’s official website, the bridge is expected to open in early 2026.

The project was negotiated under former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, and is being fully financed by the Canadian government. Construction began in 2018.

It remains unclear what legal or administrative mechanisms Trump could use to block the bridge’s opening. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for clarification, and the Canadian Embassy in Washington also declined to comment.