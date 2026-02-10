Azernews.Az

Uzbekistan aims to enhance food safety through collaboration with Azerbaijan

10 February 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
A new state institution dedicated to food safety is being established in Uzbekistan, which will draw extensively from the experience of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSAA), Azernews reports.

