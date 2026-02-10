Spotify rises after monthly users exceed expectations

10 February 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

US-listed shares of Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify Technology S.A. jumped more than 12% on Tuesday following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2025. The report revealed that monthly active users (MAU) grew 11% year-on-year, surpassing analysts’ expectations, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

