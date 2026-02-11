U.S. Vice President JD Vance pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Vice President paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument.

Vice President of the United States JD Vance and his spouse Usha Vance visited the Alley of Martyrs on February 11, AzerNEWS reports.

