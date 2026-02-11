Norway’s Armed Forces Chief does not rule out possible Russian attack

11 February 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva I AzerNEWS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, has stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a Russian attack and confirmed that Oslo is preparing for such a scenario.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing foreign media reports, Kristoffersen said Russia could potentially launch an attack on Norway under the pretext of securing nuclear facilities located in the country’s far north.

“We do not exclude the possibility of territorial incursions by Russia. This could form part of a broader plan to protect its nuclear capabilities - the only real instrument it has left that poses a credible threat to the United States,” Kristoffersen said.

He noted that a significant portion of Russia’s nuclear arsenal is based on the Kola Peninsula, near the Norwegian border. According to the Norwegian military chief, this factor could prove decisive in the event of a direct confrontation between Moscow and NATO.