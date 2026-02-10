Azerbaijan’s Central Bank and Visa discuss expanding digital payments ecosystem

10 February 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Visa have held discussions on advancing the country’s digital payments ecosystem, AzerNEWS reports, citing the CBA.

According to the information, the meeting took place between the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Kristina Doros, Senior Vice President of Visa and Regional Manager for the CIS and South, Central, and Eastern Europe.

During the meeting, the parties discussed recent regulatory changes in the payments sector, measures to prevent fraud, and the application of modern approaches to enhance the security of payment systems and cross-border transfers.

The discussions also focused on ongoing initiatives aimed at modernizing Azerbaijan’s payment infrastructure, promoting the development of the digital payments ecosystem, and expanding the use of innovative payment solutions across the country.