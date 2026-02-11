State Academic Musical Theatre expands cross-border ties [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are strengthening their cultural ties through theatre, forging new pathways for artistic collaboration, AzerNEWS reports.

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre and the Berdakh State Academic Musical Theatre of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in the field of theatre based on the historical, cultural, and ethnic ties between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples. It also seeks to expand creative connections and implement joint artistic projects.

Under the memorandum, the two theatres will collaborate on the exchange of experience among directors, actors, designers, and playwrights, the development of joint productions, organization of touring performances, participation in international festivals, and the hosting of masterclasses and creative meetings.

Both sides also plan to stage the finest examples of local and international drama in each other’s theatres.

The memorandum was signed by Aqil Bahramli, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, and Parahat Mamudov, Director of the Berdakh State Academic Musical Theatre.

The State Academic Musical Theatre is one of Azerbaijan's most important cultural institutions and a cornerstone of the country's theatrical and musical life. Located in Baku, it has played a central role in the development of musical theatre in Azerbaijan for many decades.

The origins of the theatre are deeply rooted in the early 20th century with the premiere of "Husband and Wife" (Ər və Arvad), a musical comedy by Uzeyir Hajibayli, which was first staged on May 24, 1910. This production is widely regarded as the foundation of Azerbaijani musical theatre and laid the groundwork for what would become a thriving genre combining music, vocals, drama, and dance.

Officially founded in 1934, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has since become one of the country's leading stages for musical performance. Over time its artistic scope has expanded beyond traditional musical comedies to include a broader range of performance genres. Today, its repertoire features musicals, premieres, concerts, and international festivals that draw audiences from across Azerbaijan and around the world.

The theatre's historic building underwent a major renovation between 2010 and 2013, equipping it with modern lighting and sound systems and a stage capable of 360-degree rotation. With a seating capacity of around 460 and facilities including a recording studio and rehearsal spaces, the venue supports a rich and dynamic program of artistic productions.

In 2019, the theatre was awarded the prestigious title of academic, a recognition that highlights its significant contribution to Azerbaijan's cultural life.

The Berdakh State Academic Musical Theatre is one of the leading cultural institutions in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan, with a history dating back to the 1930s. Originally formed from a Karakalpak studio trained in Moscow, it evolved into a multi‑genre musical theatre presenting opera, ballet, and musical dramas and was awarded academic theatre status in 2017.

The theatre has become a central platform for the development of performing arts in the region, hosting competitions, cultural events, and tours while reflecting the artistic traditions and contemporary creativity of Karakalpak and Uzbek culture.

Its repertoire includes both classical and contemporary works, often rooted in folk traditions and national cultural heritage, and it has participated in numerous festivals, competitions, and tours, including international performances such as recent tours to neighboring countries.

The theatre also plays an active role in cultural life by hosting concerts, educational programs, and events that promote artistic exchange and community engagement, reinforcing its role as a vital hub of creative and cultural dialogue in the region.