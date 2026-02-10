President Aliyev hails strategic partnership with world’s most powerful nation

10 February 2026 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

“For us, it's a great honor to be a strategic partner to the most powerful country of the world, United States of America,” the President added, AzerNEWS reports.

“Six months ago, historical meeting in Washington with President Trump and signing a document to establish the working group to elaborate the charter on strategic partnership opened the new opportunities for bilateral cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance.

