Who is Rashad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan’s new ecology minister?

10 February 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Rashad Sahil oglu Ismayilov has been appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev announced in a signed decree, AzerNews reports.

The ministry has been vacant since February 5, 2025, following the dismissal of the President’s representative on climate issues, Mukhtar Babayev.

Who is Rashad Ismayilov?

Born on August 27, 1979, Ismayilov holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law from Baku State University. He began his career in 2000 as a lawyer at the small enterprise Zahmet. Over the following years, he held legal and advisory roles in both the private sector and government bodies, including:

Lawyer at “Star LTD” LLC (2005–2006)

Lawyer-specialist at the Ganja city Auditor Organization of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan (2006)

Senior legal advisor at the State Registry Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2006–2009)

Lawyer and senior advisor at the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Department under the Cabinet of Ministers (2010–2013)

Head of the Legal Expertise Sector and Deputy Head of the Legal and Control Department at the Housing Construction Agency under the President (2013–2018)

Head of the Legal and Internal Control Department and later Head of the Office of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee (2018–2024)

On August 15, 2024, by presidential order, Ismayilov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, a position he held until his recent elevation to minister.