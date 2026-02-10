Turkiye plans to tighten smoking ban

10 February 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Turkish Ministry of Health is preparing new initiatives to strengthen the ban on smoking in public spaces, AzerNEWS reports.

Specifically, authorities plan to adopt a French-style approach, which imposes particularly high fines on smokers in areas frequented by children and adolescents - such as near schools, parks, bus stops, and residential entrances.

According to the Turkiye newspaper, the government also intends to revise the definition of "public places" in the regulatory framework and establish minimum distance requirements from designated smoking areas. These measures aim to significantly reduce the risks of secondhand smoke exposure.

It is worth noting that Turkiye has long prohibited indoor smoking of tobacco and the use of nicotine-containing products. If the proposed legislation is implemented, experts predict a drop in mortality linked to secondhand smoke, including deaths from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancer, strokes, and diabetes.

Currently, specialists estimate that around 300 people die each day in Turkiye from tobacco-related illnesses, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement.

Some cities in Turkiye are now experimenting with “smoke-free zones” in popular tourist areas, combining public health measures with urban design—turning streets, parks, and even certain cafe terraces into completely smoke-free spaces. This not only protects health but also enhances the appeal of public spaces for families and visitors.