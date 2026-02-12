Official: Over 180,000 visitors toured Heydar Aliyev Centers last year

12 February 2026 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Nearly 3,500 events were organized last year at Heydar Aliyev Centers operating across the country, attracting around 163,000 participants, AzerNEWS reports.

These remarks were made by Seymur Huseynov, Deputy Director of the Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Center for Culture, during a board meeting dedicated to reviewing the Ministry's activities in 2025.

Huseynov noted that the primary mission of the centers to study and promote the political legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan and National Leader is now supported by a fully digitalized reporting system.

He also stated that more than 181,000 visitors toured the Heydar Aliyev Centers last year.

The centers' collections currently comprise over 41,400 exhibits and nearly 48,900 books.

"The centers bearing the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev have already evolved into ideological and cultural institutions," the deputy director added.