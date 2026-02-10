Dates of Laylat al-Qadr nights announced for Ramadan

10 February 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The dates for the sacred Laylat al-Qadr nights during Ramadan have been announced, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a special calendar detailing daily prayers as well as imsak and iftar times, the first night of Laylat al-Qadr will fall on the night of March 7–8, corresponding to the 8th of Ramadan.

The other significant nights will be observed on the nights of March 9–10, March 11–12, and March 15–16. This year, the first day of Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on February 19.

Note that Ramadan celebrations in Azerbaijan will take place on March 20 and 21.

Ramadan was established as a holy month for Muslims following the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610 CE, during the occasion known as Laylat al-Qadr, often called "the Night of Power."

During this sacred month, Muslims around the world observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and drink, as well as striving to avoid thoughts and behaviors considered impure under Islamic teachings. Fasting is obligatory for all believers, with exceptions for minors, the elderly, the ill, the mentally ill, pregnant or nursing women, travelers, and soldiers.

At sunset, Muslims gather in homes or mosques to break their fast with a meal called iftar. Mosques often host large iftar gatherings, particularly for the poor and needy. After breaking the fast, Muslims perform the fourth of their five daily prayers, followed by dinner, and then attend the Isha prayer, the fifth daily prayer at the mosque.

The day concludes with a special voluntary prayer, often performed in congregation. During Ramadan, Muslims also dedicate time to reading the Quran, performing acts of charity, and engaging in worship.

The final ten days of Ramadan are considered especially sacred, with the 27th night holding particular significance as the Night of Power, when Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation. Many Muslims spend this night in prayer and reflection.

Ramadan ends with Eid ul-Fitr, the Festival of Fast-Breaking, observed 29 or 30 days after the start of the month. It is one of the two major religious holidays in the Muslim calendar. Families gather to celebrate, exchange gifts, prepare special pastries, visit the graves of relatives, and offer prayers in mosques.

In Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim country, Ramadan has been officially observed since 1993, following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Even during the Soviet era, when all religious holidays were banned, Azerbaijani Muslims continued to fast.

For centuries, Azerbaijan has been a historical and cultural center of the Islamic world, with its people deeply committed to their religious, national, and moral values. Today, freedom of conscience and religion are fully protected under both local legislation and international law.