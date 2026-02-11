Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources, says President

11 February 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

“Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture.”

“Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed,” the head of state added.