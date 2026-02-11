Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources, says President
“Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture.”
“Considering that our plans for the development of renewable energy are also clearly defined - and have been repeatedly discussed - our generation capacity will further increase in the future based on the contracts that have been signed,” the head of state added.
