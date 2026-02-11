Researchers conduct in-depth studies at Aghdam's Imarat Complex [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Researchers are conducting in-depth studies at the Imarat Historical and Architectural Museum Complex in Aghdam to preserve and document its rich historical and cultural heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

A team of researchers, led by Associate Professor Parviz Gasimov, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA), carried out a detailed study at the site.

The research involved specialists from the Institute of History and Ethnology named after A.A. Bakikhanov, including Doctor of History, Associate Professor Güntekin Najafli, Associate Professor Shamil Rahmanzade, and Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics, Associate Professor Mehri Khanbabayeva.

The work was carried out within the framework of the project Aghdam Imarat Complex (historical-archaeological-epigraphic research), which won a grant under the Azerbaijan Science Foundation's "Karabakh is Azerbaijan! – 3" competition.

The investigations focused primarily on studying the epitaphs on headstones and tombstones that had suffered vandalism in the cemetery of the Imarat complex, as well as examining archival materials related to the site. During the fieldwork, researchers also made detailed impressions of the epitaphs for further analysis.

Note that the archaeological research at the complex was conducted in 2023–2024, documenting instances of vandalism and identifying the locations of burial monuments.

Following these efforts, the Imarat Historical and Architectural Museum Complex was officially established on February 20, 2025, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Imarat Historical and Architectural Museum Complex in the city of Aghdam is a major cultural heritage site and restored historical landmark that preserves and showcases the legacy of the Karabakh Khanate and its prominent figures.

It centers on the 18th‑century palace and estate of Panah Ali Khan, the founder of the Khanate, and includes mausoleums, a historic cemetery, ceremonial buildings, a visitor center, and cultural exhibition spaces that tell the story of the region's past.

Now, the site is open to visitors and features commemorative elements such as a park for Karabakh horses, interactive displays, and facilities that support educational and cultural engagement with the region's architectural and historical heritage.