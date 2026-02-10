Major step taken to modernize Azerbaijan's film industry

10 February 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A major step has been taken to modernize Azerbaijan's film industry legal framework, aligning it with international standards and expanding support for local and foreign productions, AzerNEWS reports.

The draft law on amendments to the "Law on Cinematography" was approved in its first reading. The draft was included in the agenda of the Azerbaijani Parliament's session held on February 10.

The Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov, said during his speech at the plenary session that the "Law on Cinematography," adopted in 1998, no longer meets modern requirements due to current national and international challenges, as well as several new parameters.

"The Law on Cinematography, adopted in 1998, no longer meets modern requirements in light of current national and international challenges, as well as a number of new parameters. In this regard, the adoption of a new draft law will provide a significant boost to the high level of dynamism observed in this sector in recent years, while also promoting the international presentation of our national films and encouraging foreign film production in the country," said Farid Jafarov.

He specifically noted that, since last year, following a relevant decree by the President, a mechanism has been put in place to reimburse the production costs of films made by foreign producers in Azerbaijan. This initiative is expected to play a significant role, both economically and socially, in attracting foreign films, particularly those showcased on major platforms to the country. This provision is also reflected in the current draft law.

"In recent years, the Azerbaijan Film Agency has produced a number of historical films. Currently, the production of films covering various periods of Azerbaijan’s statehood is ongoing," the minister said.