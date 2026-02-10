ChatGPT to join US military infrastructure

10 February 2026 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the start of integrating ChatGPT into its internal military artificial intelligence systems as part of a new collaboration with OpenAI, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the announcement, ChatGPT will be incorporated into operational systems across all branches of the U.S. armed forces, where it will be used for data processing, analytical tasks, and to accelerate decision-making processes.

The Pentagon noted that the initiative will make advanced OpenAI language models available to approximately 3 million military and civilian personnel. At the same time, the department unveiled a new platform, GenAI.mil, which is described as a reflection of the Pentagon’s strategic commitment to the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

Commenting on the launch, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that “the future of American warfare is already here and is being shaped with the help of AI,” emphasizing that the new platform provides modern artificial intelligence tools directly to U.S. military personnel.

Pentagon officials stress that the system will operate in secure, closed environments and will not rely on open public versions of AI tools. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure the U.S. military keeps pace with rapid AI adoption by other global powers, while maintaining strict control over data security and ethical use.