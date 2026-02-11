Azerbaijan, US discuss modernization of healthcare system

11 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, held a meeting with members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

AzerNEWS reports that during the meeting, the sides reviewed ongoing collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United States in healthcare and explored opportunities for further development. Discussions focused on the modernization of the healthcare system, the introduction of innovative medical technologies, cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, and advancements in medical education.

Minister Musayev provided an overview of the comprehensive reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted efforts aimed at improving the quality of medical services, strengthening human capital in the healthcare system, and accelerating digitalization across the sector.

The minister underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial partnerships with international stakeholders, including U.S. companies, emphasizing that closer cooperation would contribute to the continued modernization and resilience of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.

Jennifer Miel, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye, expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan. She noted the potential for American companies to share their expertise and technologies in the fields of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views and discussions on concrete avenues for future collaboration, signaling both sides’ commitment to strengthening strategic ties in the health sector.