Azercell Business launches IoT and M2M platform for corporate customers

11 February 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell announces the launch of a new IoT and M2M platform developed specifically for corporate customers as part of the Azercell Business digital ecosystem. The new platform provides advanced tools for centralized management and monitoring of IoT and M2M devices, supporting increased operational efficiency and greater transparency across business processes.

The solution enables enterprises to monitor device status and traffic consumption in real time, flexibly allocate data pool resources and optimize operational costs. This approach supports improved risk management and ensures more effective use of resources.

IoT and M2M solutions can be effectively applied across a wide range of industries, including logistics, transportation, manufacturing, finance, sales, the oil and gas sector, as well as smart city initiatives.

The platform features a customer-centric and intuitive interface, high standards of information security and a scalable architecture. These features allow businesses to efficiently manage existing IoT projects while seamlessly integrating next-generation solutions into a unified digital environment.

Through this initiative, Azercell continues to contribute to accelerating digital transformation and the adoption of intelligent technologies in the country.