Central Scientific Library hosts conference on women and girls in science [PHOTOS]

The Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has hosted a conference dedicated to the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, under the theme "From Idea to Impact: New Horizons for STEM with Gender Equality", AzerNEWS reports. The event was jointly organized by the ANAS Presidium and the Women's Council.

Opening the conference, ANAS Vice-President, academician Irada Huseynova, highlighted that this day is celebrated worldwide, including in Azerbaijan, following the UN General Assembly resolution adopted on December 22, 2015. She pointed out that gender equality in science remains a key priority, with efforts focused on promoting women's active participation in research and innovation.

Irada Huseynova noted that UNESCO's 2026 theme, "From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap," aims to encourage women to transform ideas into tangible scientific and technological achievements. This approach emphasizes expanding girls' access to STEM education from an early age, eliminating stereotypes, and increasing women’s representation in leadership positions in science. She also highlighted Azerbaijan's rich scientific and cultural traditions, noting that women have historically played an active role in advancing science.

Stressing the importance of gender balance in the ongoing transformation of Azerbaijan's scientific landscape, Huseynova shared that approximately 58 percent of researchers in the country are women, surpassing the global average. She added that increasing the share of women in STEM education and leadership positions will make future innovation and technological development more inclusive.

Following her, ANAS Acting Vice-President, academician Govhar Bakhshaliyeva, underscored the prominent role of Azerbaijani women in the country's social, political, and cultural life. She highlighted that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev emphasized expanding women's societal role, a policy successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Govhar Bakhshaliyeva stressed that Azerbaijani women contribute significantly to nation-building, social and economic development, and the intellectual and cultural potential of the country, exemplified internationally by the work of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Bakhshaliyeva also discussed the growing impact of women in science and education, mentioning notable Azerbaijani women scientists who pioneered new ideas and founded their own schools of thought.

Later, Professor Rena Mirzazade, Chair of the ANAS Women's Council, emphasized the importance of celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

She noted that women occupy numerous leadership positions in Azerbaijan and are active in scientific management within ANAS, highlighting that the academy currently employs 1,977 female staff members, including 385 doctors of science and 269 PhDs.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of gender equality in science and technology in the context of rapid innovation, noting that emerging tools such as artificial intelligence and digital platforms play a key role in enhancing research efficiency and expanding opportunities for women in STEM fields.