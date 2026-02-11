CBA, U.S. Chamber of Commerce discuss expanding financial and investment cooperation [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the areas of finance and investment, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Bank.

Senior officials from the Central Bank and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan participated in a roundtable meeting held as part of a U.S. Chamber of Commerce business mission to Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, dedicated to “Finance and Investment,” CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov emphasized that economic and financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States has significantly expanded in recent years and has reached a strategic level. He noted that the existing partnership, built on mutual trust, creates strong prospects for sustainable development.

Kazimov provided detailed information on the country’s macroeconomic stability, the resilience of the banking and financial sector, the development of financial technologies, digitalization initiatives, sustainable finance instruments, and cross-border payment infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation with U.S. companies, promoting the exchange of advanced technologies and expertise, and strengthening ties with U.S. banks through previous banking missions.

The CBA governor also expressed gratitude to Kush Choksi, Senior Vice President for International Affairs and Head of Middle East and Türkiye Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, stating his confidence that the business mission would further strengthen business and investment ties between the two countries and reinforce mutual trust. He underscored the Chamber’s role as an important platform fostering trade, innovation, and shared prosperity, and serving as a bridge in the development of bilateral economic relations.

The event concluded with a Q&A session involving representatives of leading U.S. multinational companies, followed by an exchange of views on expanding financial and investment cooperation.

As part of the business mission, a series of meetings have also been organized with Azerbaijani government agencies, senior officials, and private sector representatives, underscoring the importance of deepening economic partnership between the two countries.