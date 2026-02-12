Russian scientists to assess chances of life in space

12 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time, Russian scientists will assess the prospects for life in outer space, AzerNEWS reporta, citing foreign media.

The experiment will be conducted aboard the Russian satellite Scorpion. The university stated that the satellite, launched on December 28, 2025, is specifically designed for a comprehensive study of how the space environment affects living organisms. The orbital mission is expected to last at least one year.

According to Silina, the project uses an innovative approach based on the simultaneous and continuous measurement of multiple space-related factors, including radiation levels, microgravity, temperature fluctuations, and cosmic particles. This method is expected to provide, for the first time, objective data on the potential for long-term survival of organisms beyond Earth.

Researchers believe the findings could play a crucial role in planning future deep-space missions and long-duration stays on the Moon or Mars. Understanding how biological systems adapt — or fail to adapt — to extreme space conditions is considered a key step toward sustainable human exploration of the solar system.

The mission may also contribute to advances in space medicine and biotechnology, offering insights into how life responds to some of the harshest environments known.