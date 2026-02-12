“Shusha” Park to be established in Bulgaria [PHOTOS]

12 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, is on a working visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information provided by the Committee, Guliyev held a bilateral meeting on February 11 in Sofia with Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries in urban planning, spatial development, infrastructure construction, and architecture. The sides explored opportunities for joint initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable urban environments and modern infrastructure systems.

Highlighting the steady development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations at the level of strategic partnership, Guliyev underscored the importance of further expanding the institution of sister cities and implementing joint projects. He noted that strengthened municipal and regional cooperation could serve as a practical pillar of broader bilateral ties.

Minister Ivanov, for his part, expressed Bulgaria’s interest in deepening relations with Azerbaijan, particularly in the fields of sustainable urban development and infrastructure implementation. He emphasized the value of joint initiatives in addressing contemporary urban challenges.

During the visit, Guliyev also met with Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev. The discussions covered prospects for advancing Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations across various sectors, including regional cooperation and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo on cooperation in the creation and reconstruction of the “Shusha” Park in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria.

The project is expected to contribute to the further deepening of cultural and diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement establishes the legal framework for cooperation and implementation of the “Shusha” Park initiative, while also holding broader significance for the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

During the bilateral meetings, Guliyev also briefed the Bulgarian side on the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum, scheduled to take place in Baku in May this year. He provided information on the format, key features, and organizational aspects of the event and expressed hope for broad Bulgarian participation.