Murad Huseynov: 107 musical instruments procured for artistic collectives in 2025

The arts sector continues to flourish, with a strong focus on professional development, audience engagement, and the growth of creative collectives. Supporting artistic talent and enriching cultural life remain key priorities for fostering a vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape.

In 2025, activities in art and concert institutions were significantly expanded and systematically developed. Key priorities included strengthening the work of creative collectives, enhancing professional standards in the arts, and encouraging the public to take a more active role in cultural life.

These remarks were made by Murad Huseynov, Deputy Culture Minister on February 11 during a collegial meeting dedicated to the Ministry’s 2025 activities, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

The Deputy Minister noted that 107 musical instruments across 56 different types were ordered for artistic collectives in 2025. Several of these instruments have already been delivered to the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra, and the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra.

He also highlighted that within the framework of international collaboration, joint events involving foreign specialists were held, contributing to the enrichment of the local creative environment and strengthening the overall arts ecosystem.