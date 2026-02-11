Country's top chess players battle for championship title [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

All participants for the Round of 16 at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship have now been determined, AzerNEWS reports.

Nijat Abasov, Khagan Ahmad, Rahim Gasimov, Kamal Aghasiyev, Pasha Alizada, and Ravan Aliyev secured their spots in the next stage after winning their tie-break matches.

The Round of 16 promises several high-profile encounters. Murad Ibrahimli will face the tournament’s top-rated favorite, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, while Ahmad Ahmadzada will take on Vugar Rasulov. Nicat Abasov is set to compete against Khagan Ahmad, and Rahim Gasimov will meet Aydin Suleymanli.

Last year's national champion, Rauf Mammadov, will battle Shiroglan Talibov. Other matchups include Pasha Alizada versus Read Samadov, Ravan Aliyev against Mahammad Muradli, and Eltaj Safarli taking on Kamal Aghasiyev.

Beginning with the Round of 16, women chess players will also join the competition, adding further intrigue to the tournament.

The championship will conclude on February 22, with games starting daily at 15:00.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.