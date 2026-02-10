Elon Musk announce mass production of Tesla Semi trucks
By Alimat Aliyeva
American entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the start of large-scale production of the Tesla Semi electric truck, Azernews reports.
“Mass production of the Tesla Semi will begin this year,” Musk wrote.
According to the automaker’s official website, the truck is capable of traveling up to 500 miles (about 805 kilometers) on a single charge. Using Tesla’s proprietary charging stations, up to 60% of the battery can be restored in just 30 minutes, making it well suited for long-haul transportation.
Notably, the Tesla Semi is designed not only to reduce emissions but also to lower operating costs. Tesla claims that the truck’s electric drivetrain and advanced software could significantly cut fuel and maintenance expenses, which may give logistics companies a strong economic incentive to switch to electric fleets.
