G-77 and China Group hold plenary at UNESCO under Azerbaijan's chairmanship [PHOTOS]

10 February 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The first plenary meeting of the G-77 and China Group for 2026 has been held at UNESCO Headquarters under the Azerbaijan's chairmanship, AzerNEWS reports.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany attended the event as the keynote speaker.

Opening the plenary session, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, thanked member states for the trust placed in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the interests of Global South countries would be kept high on UNESCO's agenda, the Group's activities would be further enriched, and coordination among member states would be strengthened.

Against the backdrop of ongoing international and regional challenges, the ambassador highlighted the importance of reinforcing the multilateral system, as well as solidarity and cooperation within the UN framework. He also noted that the G-77 and China Group serves as an important platform in the fields of education, science, culture, communication, and information, as well as on priorities such as Africa, small island developing states, and youth.

Speaking at the meeting, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany stated that the initiative launched within the framework of UNESCO's 80th anniversary aims to strengthen multilateralism and solidarity, as well as activities aligned with the organization's core mandate in the areas of peace, education, science, culture, and communication. He stressed the importance of inclusive and transparent consultations with member states throughout the reform process.

During the plenary session, newly appointed permanent representatives were congratulated, the agenda was adopted, and discussions were held on the UNESCO 80 initiative as well as the Group's ongoing activities.

Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the G-77 and China Group once again highlights the country's growing role within international organizations, particularly UNESCO, and its contribution to global dialogue and solidarity.