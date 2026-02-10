Georgia targets completion of key transit highway linking Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that construction on most of the main sections of the highway stretching from the Turkish border to the Armenian and Azerbaijani borders is expected to be completed by the end of the decade, Azernews reports.
Speaking to PosTV, Kobakhidze said the government aims to make maximum use of Georgia’s strategic geographical position by further developing its transport infrastructure, particularly its role as a regional transit hub. He noted that large-scale investments are being directed toward this goal.
According to the prime minister, the main sections of the road connecting the Turkish border with Azerbaijan and Armenia are planned to be put into operation by the end of 2030.
Sputnik Georgia reported that under the 2026 state budget, construction will be fully completed on several major sections of the highway network. These include the Rustavi–Kyrmyz Korpu and Algeti–Sadakhli sections, as well as the Batumi–Sarp road leading to the Turkish border.
The project is seen as a key component of Georgia’s broader strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and enhance its role in cross-border trade and transit between the South Caucasus and neighboring regions.
