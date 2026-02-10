Reza Deghati's 'Rising Light' exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport [PHOTOS]

10 February 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The world-renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati has opened his exhibition, "Rising Light," at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was visited by Leyla Aliyeva, who was given a detailed overview of the collection by the photographer himself.

"Rising Light" showcases Azerbaijan's citizens, landscapes, traditions, and the subtle rhythms of daily life through Reza Deghati's lens. Each photograph is more than an image; it tells a living story that reflects the country's spirit and light.

For Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the exhibition symbolises the true essence of travel: the power to connect, communicate, and build bridges between cultures. Just as Deghati's photographs bring together diverse stories and destinies, aviation bridges distances, uniting people and countries. The exhibition reminds visitors that travel begins not just with a flight, but with inspiration.

"Rising Light" has been realised through a partnership between AZAL, Boeing, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This collaboration is part of a long-term strategic partnership between AZAL and Boeing, emphasising the adoption of modern aviation technologies, enhanced flight safety and passenger comfort, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's position in the global aviation space.

The exhibition highlights the invisible bonds that unite people, places, and cultures. Through this perspective, AZAL connects Azerbaijan to the world, transforming journeys from simple routes into memorable, meaningful experiences.