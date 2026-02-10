Baku Military Court hears case against Ruben Vardanyan

10 February 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offences, continued on February 10.

AzerNEWS reports that the session was held at the Baku Military Court, where Rufat Mammadov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Apparatus, appeared on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as a civil plaintiff. He confirmed that he agreed with all the facts, evidence, and proofs presented in the indictment by the state prosecution and requested the court to take them into consideration.

Following this, legal heirs of the victims, including Azad Karimov, Ogtay Shikhaliyev, and others, addressed the court, urging that the accused be sentenced to the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The accused, R. Vardanyan, requested to speak with his defence attorney, Emil Babishov. The court approved his request, and a recess was declared to allow the meeting.

The trial will resume after the recess.