Azerbaijan launches unified digital platform to transform internet services market

Azerbaijan’s telecommunications and postal services regulator, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), has launched the next phase of digital transformation in the country’s internet services market, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the initiative, ICTA has developed two new services - “Broadband Mapping” and “E-Connection” - which will allow users to select, compare, and apply for internet services from providers through a single digital platform.

The project was presented during a meeting with telecommunications operators and internet service providers (ISPs). Speaking at the event, ICTA Deputy Chairman Jeyhun Huseynzade stated that the initiative is expected to have a fundamental impact on the market ecosystem.

Through the Broadband Mapping platform, citizens and businesses will be able to identify which providers offer actual services at specific addresses using an interactive map. Complementing this, the E-Connection service offers several key features:

Transparent comparison: Users can compare tariff plans and technical parameters from different providers in one place;

Direct application: Electronic connection requests can be submitted to selected providers within seconds;

Application tracking: Users can monitor the entire process - from request submission to service activation - via a personal account;

Security: Full legal reliability is ensured through digital identification for citizens and enhanced electronic signatures for operators.

ICTA noted that the model is based on best practices from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the EU’s BEREC framework. The platform also meets the World Bank’s B-READY assessment criteria for “informed choice” and a “transparent market.”

Operators participating in the project will gain promotional visibility on the state platform and direct access to customers at no additional cost. Providers that fail to submit their data will not be displayed on the map, effectively excluding them from the digital choice environment.

According to ICTA, the initiative is not an administrative mandate but an economic model designed to encourage greater transparency and customer-oriented behavior among market participants. Internet service providers that were informed at the beginning of 2025 may join the project at any time.

The E-Connection service is currently operating in test mode, with full public rollout planned for March 2026.