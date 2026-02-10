South Caucasus and Central Asia hold strategic importance for U.S. companies

10 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The South Caucasus and Central Asia are emerging as strategically important regions for American businesses, AzerNEWS reports, citing a senior official of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking at a briefing held in Baku, Khush Choksi, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East and Türkiye at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the organization—the world’s largest business association—operates globally and sees growing opportunities in these regions.

“The South Caucasus and Central Asia are developing markets of significant interest to U.S. companies,” Choksi said. He noted that the Chamber’s active engagement with Azerbaijan began two years ago, when it brought a delegation to the country during the COP conference. “Azerbaijan hosted the event at a very high level, placing equal emphasis on both traditional and renewable energy sources. This ideal balance attracted businesses and marked the Chamber’s first serious step into Azerbaijan,” he added.

According to Choksi, the delegation included more than 31 companies and over 60 participants, with both days of the briefing proving highly productive.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s economic profile, Choksi stressed that diversification is one of its most remarkable features. “Even energy today accounts for only 3.7 percent of the economy, which demonstrates the broad balance of the country’s economic structure,” he said. “This is also reflected in the wide range of sectors represented in our delegation and in the overall interest in Azerbaijan.”

He explained that the delegation comprised companies from telecommunications, energy, defense, healthcare, payment systems, and banking, while manufacturing was also represented in various forms. “The scope is extremely broad. In other words, Azerbaijan’s economy is developing comprehensively,” Choksi noted.

As economic growth continues, new opportunities are also emerging in the banking and financial sectors, he said. Azerbaijan’s role in multiple transport corridors offers significant potential, particularly in digital payments and related growth areas.

Choksi also pointed to the country’s expanding tourism sector, describing it as a wide-ranging field that includes aircraft manufacturing such as Boeing, as well as international hotel brands like Hilton and Marriott. “The diversity of opportunities in tourism alone is quite substantial,” he said.

Addressing the energy sector, Choksi underlined Azerbaijan’s potential role as a regional hub. He noted that the country’s strong infrastructure enables it to leverage energy resources to further diversify its economy and sustain long-term growth.

“Azerbaijan’s development presents multiple opportunities,” he said, citing tourism as an example, including rising visitor numbers, ski resorts, modern infrastructure, and Baku’s rich historical heritage.

Choksi also highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical position. “Its location connecting East and West supports Europe’s energy needs, transport routes, logistics, manufacturing, and North–South connectivity,” he said. “Azerbaijan can serve as an energy hub, especially as the region continues to develop. The country is strategically positioned to provide access to a number of markets beyond its borders.”