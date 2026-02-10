Baku, Washington deepen strategic energy partnership at high-level business roundtable

10 February 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A high-level roundtable on energy cooperation was held in Azerbaijan as part of a U.S. business mission led by Kush Choksi, Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Türkiye at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and brought together senior representatives from SOCAR, Azerenergy, Azerishiq, Azeristiliktechizat, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and the Energy Regulatory Agency.

According to the Ministry of Energy, participants expressed satisfaction with the strong Azerbaijan–U.S. energy partnership, noting that cooperation has contributed not only to the successful implementation of national projects but also to regional and international energy security initiatives. U.S. companies’ technologies, expertise, and investments were highlighted as playing a decisive role in the development of major transnational energy projects.

It was emphasized that the policies pursued by the leaders of both countries - aimed at ensuring peace in the region and strengthening Azerbaijan–U.S. relations on the basis of strategic partnership - have also accelerated the development of energy cooperation.

The discussions underscored Azerbaijan’s balanced approach to developing all types of energy resources, diversifying regional energy connections, expanding its role as an electricity supplier, and allocating a significant share of energy production to meet the growing demand of data centers.

Participants explored cooperation opportunities across oil and gas, renewable energy, electricity, hydrogen, and energy efficiency. The current state of cooperation between SOCAR and ExxonMobil was reviewed, along with progress on electricity corridors linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe.

Special attention was given to power transmission via the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, as well as prospects for collaboration with U.S. companies within these projects. Both sides expressed strong mutual interest in expanding cooperation in technology transfer, knowledge sharing, expertise, and investment in the energy sector.

The U.S. delegation included senior executives from leading global companies such as Apple, ExxonMobil, Meta, Visa, Mastercard, bp, Shell International, Baker Hughes, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Wabtec, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Fuji Engineering, and several others.